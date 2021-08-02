Jacobs wins in men's 100m, Su Bingtian and Gong Lijiao rewrite China's athletics history

Su Bingtian of China reacts after the Men's 100m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The women's triple jump world record, men's 100 meters Asian record and European record, shot putter Gong Lijiao's personal best. All were broken on the third day of athletics competition at Tokyo 2020.

Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed the title of "world's fastest man" by winning the first Olympic men's 100m final since the retirement of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.

Jacobs crossed the finish line first in 9.80 seconds for a new European record. He ran straight to compatriot Gianmarco Tamberi, who was still celebrating his high jump gold medal, and the pair embraced.

U.S. sprinter Fred Kerley clinched the silver in 9.84s, with bronze going to Andre de Grasse of Canada in 9.89s. Both sprinters set their respective personal bests in the final.

As the first Chinese ever to make it to the 100m final, Su Bingtian finished sixth in 9.98s.

In the semifinal, Su set a personal best of 9.83s, becoming the first Chinese sprinter to qualify for the Olympics men's 100m final.

"After the semifinal, my strength had dropped significantly, so I just wanted to try my best in the final," said 31-year-old Su. "But I set a small target for myself to complete the race within ten seconds."

Another Chinese who made breakthrough on Sunday was Gong Lijiao, who won the women's shot put gold medal. The victory marked China's first Olympic gold in field events. The four-time Olympian set her personal best twice in the final, throwing 20.53 meters in the fifth round and 20.58m in her sixth attempt.

"I have waited this moment for too long. I have imagined this scenario countless times but I am still extremely excited when I am actually feeling it today," said Gong after the competition.

Raven Saunders of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand took the silver and bronze medal respectively. China's Song Jiayuan ranked fifth with 19.14m.

"It was my first Olympic Games and I made it to the last eight," Song said. "We were so happy to see Gong's victory, so proud of her."

Another Chinese, Gao Yang, finished tenth with 18.67m.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas set a world record of 15.67m to win gold in the women's triple jump, Patricia Momano of Portugal claimed silver, and Ana Peleteiro of Spain took bronze.

"I was lost for words, I couldn't describe this feeling at this moment. Gold medal winner, with an Olympic record, and a world record. It was a fantastic night," said Rojas, who leaped to 15.67m in her sixth attempt.

The men's high jump saw an intense battle between Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, with both succeeding in 2.24m, 2.27m, 2.30m, 2.33m, 2.35m and 2.37m in their first attempts, and setting personal bests of 2.37m. But they failed to conquer 2.39m in their three attempts and ended up sharing the gold medal. Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus had to settle for bronze after failing in a 2.35m attempt.

"It was amazing. This was a dream I didn't want to wake up from. I have been through a lot. It's been five years that I have been waiting, with injuries and a lot of setbacks," said Barshim. "But we were here today sharing this moment and all the sacrifices. It was really worth it now in this moment."

"After my injuries I just wanted to come back, but now I had this gold, it was incredible. I dreamed of this so many times," said Tamberi, who recovered from a career-threatening injury.

