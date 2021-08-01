Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 16:07, August 01, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diver Shi Tingmao won the women's 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday, claiming her second gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning Olympic champion had a convincing lead from the first round, finishing with 383.50 points, 34.75 points ahead of her compatriot Wang Han who finished second.

It is Shi's fourth Olympic gold medal after the women's synchronised 3m springboard win at Tokyo 2020 with Wang days before, and two from the same events five years ago at Rio 2016.

China won its ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's 3m springboard.

Krysta Palmer of the United States bagged the bronze with 343.75 points.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)