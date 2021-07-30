Chinese swimmer Wang wins China its first men's IM title at Tokyo Olympics

Wang Shun of China competes during the men's 200m individual medley final of swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

TOKYO, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Rio bronze medalist Wang Shun of China clocked a PB and an Asian record time of one minute and 55.00 seconds to win men's 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

Wang had a slow start but came first after the backstroke split, and held his nerve to deny a comeback effort by 200m freestyle silver medalist Scott in the final sprint.

The gold was China's first gold in men's swimming at Tokyo, and also the first men's individual medley title for China at Olympics. Wang became the second Chinese male swimmer to win gold medal at Olympic Games.

"I just wanted to be myself in my third Olympics. I was keen on the medal and I did it. All I gave out on the path to Tokyo finally paid off," said 27-year-old Wang, who set his eyes on Paris 2024.

British Duncan Scott burst out from the fifth place to second in the freestyle split and took the silver in 1:55.28. Swiss Jeremy Desplanches bagged the bronze in 1:56.17.

Emma McKeon of Australia had her fourth medal in as many events in Tokyo, winning gold in women's 100m freestyle and refreshed her own Olympic record.

The 4x100m relay winner finished in 51.96 seconds, 0.17 seconds faster than her Olympic record time in the semifinals.

"I still can't believe I've just won a gold medal, the emotions will really come out when I get back to Wollo (her home town of Wollongong in New South Wales). I've never won an Olympics or worlds (world championships) individual title. That's what the Olympics is all about, to be able to stand on top of that podium." said McKeon.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey clinched her second silver in 52.27 seconds after claiming first ever Olympic swimming medal for China's Hong Kong in 200m freestyle.

The result is also a new Asian record over her own in the semifinals. She became the first athlete representing China's Hong Kong to win two Olympic medals.

"This is crazy and surreal. The 200m freestyle is always my main event, so this is just a bonus. My goal is just to go in and have fun and swim a best time and I did that, and I also got another silver medal," said Haughey.

The bronze went to the other Aussie in the final Cate Campbell, who finished in 52.52 seconds.

Tatjana Schoenmaker shattered the world record to win women's 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games. This is the first Olympic gold for the 24-year-old first-time Olympian, who won a silver in 100m breaststroke on Tuesday.

Clocking two minutes and 18.95 seconds, the South African beat medal hopefuls of the United States Lily King and Annie Lazor for the victory, and bested the previous world record of 2:19.11 by 0.16 seconds.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist King took the silver in 2:19.92 and her compatriot Lazor bagged the bronze 0.92 seconds behind.

Russian Olympic Committee's Evgeny Rylov won the gold in the men's 200m backstroke with an Olympic record time of 1:53.27, beating Rio 2016 winner Ryan Murphy of USA at 1:54.15. Britain's Luke Greenbank took the bronze in 1:54.72.

Rylov became the first non-American swimmer to win a gold medal in the men's 200m backstroke at the Games since Spain's gold in 1992. Notably, he was the second non-USA swimmer to win the men's 100m and 200m backstroke events at the same Olympic Games. Winning the men's 100m and 200m backstroke double has been achieved seven times in total at the Olympic Games.

In the men's 100m butterfly semifinals, Caeleb Dressel of USA showed his power to add more titles to his collection, setting the Olympic Games record with 49.71 seconds to lead the podium.

Dressel already had two golds from men's 100m freestyle and men's 4x100m freestyle relay at Tokyo. The second-quickest qualifier Hungary's Kristof ilak also posted an Olympic-record time at 50.31.

China's Liu Yaxin and Peng Xuwei both advanced into the finals of the women's 200m backstroke.

