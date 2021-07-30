All-Chinese finals in Olympic men's, women's singles table tennis

Fan Zhendong of China competes in the table tennis men's singles semifinal against Lin Yun Ju of Chinese Taipei at Tokyo 2020 on July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Both men's and women's singles table tennis are locked the golds and silvers ahead of the finals.

TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China is assured of two gold and two silver medals in the Tokyo 2020 table tennis competition, as all four semifinals of both men's and women's singles were won by Chinese paddlers here on Thursday.

Top seed Fan Zhendong overcame a strong challenge from Chinese Taipei's teenage sensation Lin Yun-ju in the men's semis.

The world No.1 fought back from one set down to lead 2-1 and 3-2, before being held again after six sets, and finally seeing out the win 6-11, 11-9, 14-12, 13-15, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8.

"Fortunately, I was able to win the match eventually, despite a full-set procedure," Fan said afterwards. "Lin played a very impressive game today, and my pressures were mounting."

Leading 9-5 in the sixth, the 24-year-old, who was a P-card holder five years ago in Rio 2016, gave out cheap points and was forced into a decider.

Down 3-1 at the beginning of the final set, Fan tied it 4-4 and pushed forward step by step before securing an 11-8 victory.

"I made some errors but I am satisfied with what I did throughout the game, especially for the boldness in the last and decisive set," Fan said.

Fan sang high praise for his 19-year-old opponent, who finished fourth at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

"Lin is young but has made rapid progress in recent years. On this grand stage of the Olympics, having performed so well, he is indeed a respectable opponent," Fan said.

"I had some chances but Ma played better when it came to key points. He was more decisive in carrying out his own strategy," said Lin.

Ma Long of China celebrates after winning the table tennis men's singles semifinal against Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Later, in the other men's singles semifinal, reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long held off Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov to win 13-11, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9.

According to the statistic sheet of the match, Ma and Ovtcharov, both 32 years old, were 69-68 on winning points.

"Sometimes in competitions, it's about the last point and who can hold their ground, who has more willpower. At the end of seven games, there's little to say about tactics any more," said Ma, reminding that both semifinals were won by the narrowest of margins.

"This is the Olympics. The first semifinal also went down to the wire. It was about the last one to two balls. This is different from any other competition.

"Because the Olympics is everyone's dream and no one will ever give up, no matter how much they are trailing," he said.

Ovtcharov, on the other hand, felt mixed emotions toward the nail-biting semifinal.

"Disappointed is probably not the right word. I feel like this is my life opportunity in my sport career today. I was really prepared for that match and the Olympics is by far the biggest event we have in table tennis.

"Ma Long is probably the best player ever in this sport, and I've lost against him many times, but I was truly convinced that I could win today or that I will win today. I did all I could," said the German, who had lost all his 18 previous matches against Ma Long.

Chen Meng (up) of China hit her return during the women's table tennis singles final against teammate Sun Yingsha. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

In the women's draw, Olympic debutant Sun Yingsha won the battle between two 20-year-olds, trouncing Japan's Mima Ito 4-0 to reach the final.

China's world No. 1 Chen Meng, who is playing in her first Olympics, stormed into the final with a straight-set victory over Singapore's Yu Mengyu.

