China shatters world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China broke world record to win women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Tokyo 2020 here on Thursday.
Team China clocked seven minutes and 40.33 seconds, 1.17 faster than the previous record of 7:41.50 held by the Australians.
The United States finished second in 7:40.73, thanks to a fast 200m from six-time Olympic gold medalist Kathleen Ledecky.
The Aussies took the bronze in 7:41.29.
Yang Junxuan set an early lead for China and Tang Muhan recovered the advantage though Australian challenger Emma McKeon caught up in the middle.
Zhang Yufei, fresh from her 200m butterfly gold just an hour earlier, maintained a 0.43 second advantage over second-place Australia before Li Bingjie jumped into the water.
Li, 19, fended off the challenge from her idol Ledecky to win the gold for China.
