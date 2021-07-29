China ensures badminton mixed doubles gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:19, July 29, 2021

Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China react during the badminton mixed doubles semifinal between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong of China at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China has ensured a one-two finish in badminton mixed doubles after two Chinese pairs beat their respective opponents in the semifinals here on Thursday.

The all-China final will feature Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping, the top two seeds at the Tokyo Olympics

Playing against home favorites Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, Wang and Huang recovered from a close 23-21 loss in the first set to turn the table around 21-15, 21-14 in the following two sets, before world no. 1 Zheng/Huang beat Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China 21-16, 21-12.

The mixed doubles final will be staged on Friday.

