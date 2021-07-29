Home>>
Boxing women's middle preliminaries match between Li Qian of China and Aoife O'rourke of Ireland
(Xinhua) 10:53, July 29, 2021
Li Qian (L) of China competes during the boxing women's middle (69-75kg) preliminaries match between Li Qian of China and Aoife O'rourke of Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Photos
