Boxing women's middle preliminaries match between Li Qian of China and Aoife O'rourke of Ireland

Xinhua) 10:53, July 29, 2021

Li Qian (L) of China competes during the boxing women's middle (69-75kg) preliminaries match between Li Qian of China and Aoife O'rourke of Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

