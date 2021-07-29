We Are China

Chen, Sun to feature in all-China table tennis women's singles final

Xinhua) 14:14, July 29, 2021

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's singles semifinal of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha beat their respective opponent in women's singles semifinals to set up an all-China clash late on Thursday.

World no.1 Chen eased past Yu Mengyu of Singapore 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 earlier on Thursday before Sun Yangsha smashed mixed doubles champion Mima Ito of Japan 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4.

The final will take place at 9pm local time at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

