Chen, Sun to feature in all-China table tennis women's singles final
(Xinhua) 14:14, July 29, 2021
Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's singles semifinal of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha beat their respective opponent in women's singles semifinals to set up an all-China clash late on Thursday.
World no.1 Chen eased past Yu Mengyu of Singapore 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 earlier on Thursday before Sun Yangsha smashed mixed doubles champion Mima Ito of Japan 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4.
The final will take place at 9pm local time at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
Photos
