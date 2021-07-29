US swimmer Dressel wins men's 100m freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel of the United States competes during the men's 100m freestyle final of swimming at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Caeleb Dressel of the United States beat defending champon Kyle Chalmers to win the men's 100m freestyle gold at the Tokyo Aquatics Center here on Thursday.

Two-time world champion in the event, Dressel had a safe lead before touching home in 47.02 seconds, a new Olympic record time.

This is the second gold for Dressel after contributing to Team USA' title defense in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay on Monday.

After two bronze medals from freestyle relay, Australia's Chalmers took the silver in 47.08 seconds and reigning European champion Kliment Kolesnikov claimed the bronze in 47.44 seconds after his silver in 100m backstroke.

