Wolf, Hamada give Japan two more gold medals in judo at Tokyo Olympics

Aaron Wolf of Japan celebrates after beating Cho Guham of South Korea during their men's -100kg final match of judo at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

TOKYO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf and Shori Hamada dominated in the men's -100kg and women's -78kg division respectively on Thursday, as the host nation has collected eight gold medals in judo at Tokyo 2020.

World champion Wolf beat Cho Gu-ham of South Korea by a clean throw in the men's -100kg final. Jorge Fonseca of Portugal and Niiaz Iliasov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) bagged bronze medals.

Women's -78kg final saw a quick and overwhelming bout when Hamada beat French Madeleine Malonga by an ippon in one minute and eight seconds.

Anna-Maria Wagner of Germany and Mayra Aguiar of Brazil shared bronze medals in the category. Ma Zhenzhao of China was eliminated in the round of 32.

