China wins rowing women's eight bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:30, July 30, 2021

Team China celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 women's eight final of rowing in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China won the women's eight bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Friday, equalling their feat back at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Canada denied New Zealand's late comeback effort to win the gold, clocking five minutes and 59.13 seconds. New Zealand finished just 0.91 seconds behind, and China beat defending champion United States in the final sprint to take a bronze in 6:01.21.

Cox Zhang Dechang acknowledged that this was a fairly good result for them. The 43-year-old coxed the men's eight for China at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In May of 2021, the Chinese women's eight roster had been changed. Rowers from the women's pair, women's double sculls, women's four had been added in. According to the Chinese Rowing Association, this measure aimed to increase their chances to win a medal in Tokyo.

In the World Cup in Lucerne of Switzerland in May, also as Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, Chinese team took the first place to secure a Tokyo berth.

Wang Yuwei, who used to be a women's double sculler, was then recruited into the women's eight roster.

"If the change took place earlier, we will have more time to adjust and prepare for the Games. Then our chances to win a gold medal will be bigger than now." Wang told Xinhua in the post-match press conference.

Zhang Min, a member of the boat, said the bronze meant a lot for them. They still had some defects in terms of cooperation and techniques. But she said they will make more progress in the future.

"It's kind of regret as we have devoted so much into it. But we still have chances in the future," said Li Jingjing, another member of the boat.

