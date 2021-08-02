Czech pair Krejcikova/Siniakova claim women's doubles tennis gold at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 10:10, August 02, 2021

Barbora Krejcikova (L)/Katerina Siniakova pose with the gold medals during the awarding ceremony for the tennis women's doubles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic bagged the tennis women's doubles gold medal with a straight-set victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Top-seeded Krejcikova and Siniakova won the final 7-5, 6-1 in one hour and 25 minutes.

The Czech pair won 61 percent (11/18) points on first serves, compared with their Swiss opponents' 5 of 18.

Bencic was unable to add another gold after winning the singles final on Saturday.

In Saturday's bronze medal match, Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani rallied past Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)