Home>>
Australian sailor Wearn wins men's laser at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 11:21, August 02, 2021
Matt Wearn of Australia celebrates after the sailing men's one person dinghy laser medal race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Kanagawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Australian Matt Wearn claimed the men's laser gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the medal race here on Sunday.
Before the medal race, Wearn already had an advantage of 22 net points on the overall ranking over the second placer Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway. Despite a a second-place finish in the medal race, Wearn emerged winner of the class with 53 net points.
Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, placed third before the medal race, clinched the silver, egding Tomasgaard to the third place.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese sprinter makes history at Tokyo Games
- China ease through to women's team quarters in Olympic table tennis
- Czech pair Krejcikova/Siniakova claim women's doubles tennis gold at Tokyo 2020
- P-card activation, tough but worthy choice for China's table tennis team
- Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.