Australian sailor Wearn wins men's laser at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 11:21, August 02, 2021

Matt Wearn of Australia celebrates after the sailing men's one person dinghy laser medal race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Kanagawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Australian Matt Wearn claimed the men's laser gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the medal race here on Sunday.

Before the medal race, Wearn already had an advantage of 22 net points on the overall ranking over the second placer Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway. Despite a a second-place finish in the medal race, Wearn emerged winner of the class with 53 net points.

Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, placed third before the medal race, clinched the silver, egding Tomasgaard to the third place.

