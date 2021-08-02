Britain's Whitlock claims pommel horse title at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 11:02, August 02, 2021

Max Whitlock of Great Britain poses for photos after the men's pommel horse final of artistic gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- British gymnast Max Whitlock won gold on pommel horse at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

He topped the competition in 15.583 points, trailed by Chinese Taipei's Lee Chih-kai in 15.400 points. Japan's Kazuma Kaya took bronze in 14.900 points.

Whitlock performed the first on the field, setting a high bar with an unparalleled difficulty score of 7.000 points. The 28-year-old placed fifth in qualification but performed a top-rate routine in a stable form in the final.

Lee trailed by a gap of 0.183, followed by Kaya by a margin of 0.500.

China's Sun Wei fell off the apparatus and placed eighth in the final.

