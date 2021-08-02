US Golfer Schauffele wins men's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xander Schauffele of the United States competes during the men's individual stroke play round 4 golf match at Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xander Schauffele of the United States won men's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 18-under-par 266 on Sunday after the four-round competition.

Slovakian golfer Rory Sabbatini grabbed the silver with a 17-under-par 267.

Seven golfers tied on the third with 15-under-par 269 and they are competing for the bronze in a play-off.

