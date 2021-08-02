Home>>
US Golfer Schauffele wins men's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 11:05, August 02, 2021
Xander Schauffele of the United States competes during the men's individual stroke play round 4 golf match at Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xander Schauffele of the United States won men's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 18-under-par 266 on Sunday after the four-round competition.
Slovakian golfer Rory Sabbatini grabbed the silver with a 17-under-par 267.
Seven golfers tied on the third with 15-under-par 269 and they are competing for the bronze in a play-off.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ease through to women's team quarters in Olympic table tennis
- Czech pair Krejcikova/Siniakova claim women's doubles tennis gold at Tokyo 2020
- P-card activation, tough but worthy choice for China's table tennis team
- Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics
- I'll take blame for China's early exit, says volleyball coach Lang Ping
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.