Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico wins women's 100m hurdles at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:21, August 02, 2021

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (C) of Puerto Rico and Kendra Harrison (2nd R) of the United States compete during the women's 100m hurdle final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her top form at Tokyo 2020 by winning the women's 100m hurdles final here on Monday.

Camacho-Quinn finished the race in 12.37 seconds after breaking the Olympic record in the semifinals on Sunday at 12.26.

World record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States came second in 12.52, followed by Jamaican Megan Tapper with 12.55.

