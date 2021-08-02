We Are China

Tentoglou of Greece wins men's long jump at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:19, August 02, 2021

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece celebrates after the Men's Long Jump Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Greek jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou's last bid at the men's long jump final of Tokyo Olympic gifted him the gold medal on Monday.

Tentoglou leaped 8.41m in his final attempt to tie Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, winning the gold on second-best of 8.15m in front of Echevarria's 8.09m.

Echevarria's teammate Maykel Masso took the bronze with 8.21m.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)