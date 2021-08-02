Indonesia wins badminton women's doubles at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:44, August 02, 2021

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (L) of China compete during the badminton women's doubles gold medal match between Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan of China and Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's world No. 6 shuttlers Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu beat China's second seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-19, 21-15 in the women's doubles final of Tokyo 2020 here on Monday.

The Indonesian pair raced to a strong start and kept the advantage till the end. In the second set, Chen and Jia, unable to bounce back, appeared overwhelmed by their opponents.

Jia conceded after the loss that she was still a bit nervous because it was their first time playing in such a huge international sporting event.

"We have to admit that our opponents played better than us and they were more experienced, as one of them has participated in the Olympics several times," Jia said.

Chen echoed Jia's comments. "We have shortcomings, and we should admit them and learn from our opponents."

"It was not a perfect result for us of course, we have a little bit of regret, but I think the loss will motivate us all the more," Chen added. "We will start all over again."

Jia called on fans to believe in them as they are certainly capable of doing better.

"Nobody knows what comes next, but we will definitely go for Paris 2024. We are much younger than our Indonesian rivals, if they can make it, why can't we?"

Polii, a three-time Olympian, said she was speechless and couldn't describe her feelings after clinching her first Olympic medal.

"I know I have always learned to be a badminton player and I had that faith when I was just 13 years old," said the 33-year-old.

"I just keep my patience and commitment to realize the dream and reach the goal. The London Olympics made my heart broken, but my family and so many people in Indonesia kept trusting in me and told me not to give up," Polii said.

In an earlier match at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, South Korea's No. 5 Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong crushed their compatriots world No. 4 Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 21-10, 21-17 to get the bronze.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)