Portraits of July 2021
(Xinhua) 10:42, August 03, 2021
Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie of China celebrate after winning the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final of swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
