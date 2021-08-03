Germany's Krajewski snatches Olympic gold in equestrian eventing individual

Xinhua) 11:16, August 03, 2021

Julia Krajewski of Germany pose with gold medal after the equestrian eventing individual competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- German equestrian Julia Krajewski emerged the winner in eventing individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Monday.

Krajewski, the last to start the final, finished her race with 26.00 penalties.

After helping Britain win the team event earlier on Monday, Tom McEwen placed second in the individual event with 29.30 penalties. Andrew Hoy from Australia took the bronze with 29.60 penalties.

China's equestrian Alex Hua Tian finished 25th with 62.30 penalties.

