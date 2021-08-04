Home>>
Brazilian swimmer wins women's marathon swimming title at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 08:24, August 04, 2021
Athletes get prepared at the starting point of the women's 10km of marathon swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ana Marceela Cunha of Brazil won the women's 10km marathon swimming gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday.
Marceela clocked a winning time of one hour 59 minutes and 30.8 seconds for the title. The silver medal went to Aharron Van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands who finished the distance at 1:59:31.7. Kareena Lee of Australia took the bronze medal at 1:59:32.5.
