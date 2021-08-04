Brazilian swimmer wins women's marathon swimming title at Tokyo Olympics

Athletes get prepared at the starting point of the women's 10km of marathon swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ana Marceela Cunha of Brazil won the women's 10km marathon swimming gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

Marceela clocked a winning time of one hour 59 minutes and 30.8 seconds for the title. The silver medal went to Aharron Van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands who finished the distance at 1:59:31.7. Kareena Lee of Australia took the bronze medal at 1:59:32.5.

