Japanese boxer Sena Irie wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Irie Sena of Japan competes against Nesthy Petecio (back) of the Philippines during the women's feather (54-57kg) final bout of boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Japanese boxer Sena Irie claimed the women's featherweight title at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday, defeating world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines.

This is the first-ever Olympic female boxing gold taken by Japan. The 20-year-old won the bout on unanimous decision 5-0 at the Kokugikan Arena.

In the first round, all five judges scored the fight 10-9 in favor of Irie. Petecio won four 10-9 in the second round before the last round went fiercer.

In the last three minuets, Irie were cheered by her compatriots from every corner of the arena and finally seized the win, becoming the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

Irie won silver at the 2020 Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament in Amman, Jordan, and secured a spot for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Italy's Irma Testa and Britain's Karriss Artingstall shared the bronze medals.

