Chinese gymnasts finish 1-2 in women's balance beam at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:39, August 04, 2021

Guan Chenchen (2nd L) and Tang Xijng (2nd R) of China celebrate with coach Xu Jinglei (1st L) after the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing clinched gold and silver medals respectively in women's balance beam at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

16-year-old Guan, a balance beam specialist, topped the competition in 14.633 points, trailed by her teammate Tang in 14.233 points.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles took bronze in 14.000 points after she withdrew from individual all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars finals.

Guan, who finished first in 14.933 in qualification, was the last to compete on the apparatus. She secured the third gymnastics gold for China, with a 6.600-difficulty routine.

18-year-old Tang, who placed second to qualify, received an unparalleled 8.233 execution score for her routine, settling for silver in the final.

