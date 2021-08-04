Dressel shatters world record to win men's 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after the men's 100m butterfly final of swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
TOKYO, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Caeleb Dressel of the United States refreshed his own world record to win the men's 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday.
Touching home in 49.45 seconds, the two-time world champion of the event cut 0.05 seconds off his previous 49.50 mark to claim his third gold in Tokyo
Reigning European champion Kristof Milak of Hungary finished 0.23 seconds behind at 49.68 seconds, which is also a new European record.
The bronze went to Noe Ponti of Switzerland as the 20-year-old Youth Olympian clocked 50.74 in his Olympic debut.
