China's Feng aiming for a happy birthday at Tokyo 2020 women's golf competition

Xinhua) 09:20, August 04, 2021

Feng Shanshan of China competes during the third round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open LPGA golf tournament in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

Feng Shanshan of China aims for a medal in women's golf competition at Tokyo 2020 to celebrate her 32th birthday.

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Feng Shanshan has described her bronze medal from Rio 2016 as the most important achievement of her illustrious career, as she looks to put the icing on the cake in what could be her Olympic Games finale at Tokyo 2020.

The 10-time LPGA Tour winner and former World No. 1 will tee up alongside compatriot Lin Xiyu at Kasumigaseki Country Club starting on Wednesday, where defending gold medal winner Inbee Park of South Korea, New Zealand's Rio 2016 silver medalist Lydia Ko, and current World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States will start as early favorites for podium finishes in the women's golf competition.

A medal in Tokyo would also be the perfect way to celebrate her birthday, as Feng turns 32 on Thursday.

China's Feng Shanshan celebrates at the awarding ceremony of the women's round 4 of golf at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 20, 2016. Feng Shanshan won the bronze medal. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

With China being one of the traditional powerhouses at the Olympics, Feng said being on the podium in Rio ranks as her career highlight, adding that she has kept the bronze medal in a safe at her home in Guangzhou, south China.

"Out of all of my achievements, I would say a medal at the Olympics is very special, because even though I have been a major winner, we have five majors every year, [so] in four years we have 20 chances to win a major. So I would say it's much harder to get a medal at the Olympics. It was the most important moment in my career, I would say that," said Feng.

Feng Shanshan of China holds the trophy after winning the LPGA Golf Championship in Pittsford, New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

She has previously hinted about retirement, which comes some nine years after her first LPGA Tour title and maiden major victory at the 2012 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The achievement made her the first Chinese golfer to win a major. And with three top-five finishes from eight starts this season, Feng is quietly confident of contending at Kasumigaseki's East course.

"I'm not as nervous as last time. I was really nervous like on that first tee [in Rio] and I didn't remember anything. I realized I was already walking down the fairway on the first hole, so I didn't remember about the tee shot," said Feng.

"I wouldn't say I'm in the best shape in my career, but I was very happy to come back this year as starting at a major, getting a top-three finish and a couple more top-five finishes after that. So I'm very confident about my game, I just really want to enjoy and relax the whole day and the whole week. I'm pretty sure this is my last Olympic Games. I don't think I will play in another Olympics, so I'd better enjoy it."

China's Feng Shanshan competes during the women's round 4 of golf at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 20, 2016. Feng Shanshan won the bronze medal. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

In what will on one of the marquee groupings, Feng will play the opening two rounds alongside Park and Ko at 8.41 a.m. on Wednesday. Nelly Korda, World No. 2 Jin Young-ko of South Korea and World No. 11 Nasa Hataoka of Japan will also attract plenty of attention when they begin their Olympic quests at 8.14 a.m.

"We played together at the U.S. Open this year and that was our first time in the same group in a tournament after Rio. It was very fun, I really enjoyed it and I believe that the first round, all three of us, we are going to enjoy our time and hopefully all of us can bring our A-games," said Feng.

China's Lin Xiyu competes during the women's round 4 of golf at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 20, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Her compatriot Lin hopes to better her tie for 38th at the Rio Games by putting on a strong showing in Tokyo.

"I was very ready last year, but unfortunately COVID happened, but one thing I got out of COVID is when I was locked down in Orlando, I had a lot of free time to think about my whole career and look back a little bit, but I had some serious talks to myself and I definitely had my mind more clear," said Lin.

"I'm very glad I ended up making the team because in 2017, I lost my Tour card. It's probably the biggest event ever in my career."

