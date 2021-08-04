Tears of Wang Chunyu reveals the heart of a Chinese Olympian

Xinhua) 10:14, August 04, 2021

Wang Chunyu of China competes during the Women's 800m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Creating a piece of history in Chinese athletics, 26-year-old Wang Chunyu thought she could still do better.

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chunyu was all smiles when she became the first Chinese athlete to reach the Olympic women's 800m final, so it was a real shock for many to see her holding back tears and full of regret after Tuesday's final, where she finished fifth and improved her personal best by more than two seconds.

"I wasn't really thinking about how fast I could be but I was aiming for a good ranking, for the podium. So I feel very sad," said an unhappy Wang.

Again with her lucky red hair clip, Wang took the initiative from the start by trying to follow the U.S.'s Athing Mu, who ultimately won the goal medal in 1:55.21 on Tuesday night.

Athing Mu (L) of the United States celebrates with Wang Chunyu of China after the Women's 800m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

The gap began to widen as the race entered the second lap, but Wang still mounted a last effort to finished fifth in 1:57:00, up from her previous personal best of 1:59:14 that she had clocked in the semifinal.

"I didn't expect the winner would run that fast," Wang told reporters after the race, "I was ranked sixth in the last 100 meters. I had run out of strength by then, but I didn't want to give up, as I might have overtake one or even two if I tried."

Wang's sadness was a contradiction to the semifinal two days ago, when she joyfully shared her "secret" with reporters on how she motivated herself. "I would promise myself some rewards if I achieve some targets in competition," she said at the time.

Wang Chunyu of China reacts during the Women's 800m Semi-Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Despite achieving a breakthrough for Chinese athletics by becoming the first person from the country to qualify for an 800m Olympic final, Wang spoke of her regret at not having done better.

"Maybe nobody would have believed that I could finish 5th in the Olympics, I have proved my ability. But it remains a great regret for me for failing to make the podium. Maybe it's because I am still not good enough, but I believe I could make up the gap by hard training. I believe I can win, it won't be long," said the 26-year-old.

The gold medal won by Gong Lijiao in women's shot put was an inspiration for her, said Wang.

"As Lijiao said, we must have dreams. My regret can only be made up with the next race. I will do better, I am sure I will."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)