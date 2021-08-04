Home>>
Volunteers contribute to COVID-19 control in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:08, August 04, 2021
A volunteer makes a phone call asking about the living conditions of the elderly under home quarantine at a community in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 3, 2021. One new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Monday in a residential community in Haidian. The community has been put under closed management. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese gymnasts finish 1-2 in women's balance beam at Tokyo Olympics
- China's Feng aiming for a happy birthday at Tokyo 2020 women's golf competition
- Xie leads 1-2 Chinese finish in men's 3m springboard at Tokyo Olympics
- China claims two golds, four silvers in badminton
- USA and Dominican reinstated in 4x400m mixed relay final after disqualification
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.