Volunteers contribute to COVID-19 control in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:08, August 04, 2021

A volunteer makes a phone call asking about the living conditions of the elderly under home quarantine at a community in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 3, 2021. One new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Monday in a residential community in Haidian. The community has been put under closed management. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)