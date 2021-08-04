ROC, Brazil, Argentina and France advance into Tokyo 2020 men's volleyball semifinals

Xinhua) 10:42, August 04, 2021

Brazil's Wallace de Souza (C) and Lucas Saaktamp block the ball during the men's quarterfinal of volleyball between Brazil and Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, Aug.3 (Xinhua) -- The competition table of the Tokyo 2020 men's volleyball semifinals has formed as ROC, Brazil, Argentina and France advanced from the quarterfinals here on Tuesday.

Breaking into the quarterfinals for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the host Japan ended its Olympic journey after beaten by defending champion Brazil in straight sets.

Ishikawa Yuki donated the game-high 17 points but it was not enough to stop Brazil, which had three players scoring in double-digit just within 90 minutes.

"We realised again that we were not as strong as the strongest opponents. We have to become stronger," said Ishikawa Yuki, the Japanese spiker.

"We played the No.1 team and we played well. A few years ago the team would not have been able to play against their serves and defend their spikes," said Japan's coach Nakagaichi Yuichi.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, Argentina survived in a five-set thriller against Rio Olympics silver medallist Italy.

The South American side looked near collapse in the fourth set with 14-25, but bounced back to win the decider.

Two players from Italy Osmany Juantorena and Alessandro Michieletto, scored over 20 points while Facundo Conte donated Argentina's best 19 points.

"I feel incredible to be living this. I also believe it's nothing crazy because we have been working extremely hard over a long time to reach this point," said Argentina's Martin Ramos.

The other matches saw the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team thrash Canada 3-0 and France defeat Poland 3-2.

The Tokyo 2020 men's volleyball semifinals are scheduled on Thursday, August 5.

