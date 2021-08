We Are China

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women's 200m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:01, August 04, 2021

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica reacts during the women's 200m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah won women's 200 meters gold at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 21.53 seconds.

Christine Mboma of Namibia ranked second at 21.81 while Gabrielle Thomas of the United States took bronze in 21.87.

This was Thompson-Herah's second gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. She also won the 100m title on Saturday.

