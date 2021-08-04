Home>>
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland wins women's hammer throw gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 10:46, August 04, 2021
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland competes during the Women's Hammer Throw Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland defended her hammer throw title at Tokyo OLympics on Tuesday by throwing 78.48 meters.
Chinese thrower Wang Zheng bagged silver with 77.03m followed by Malwina Kopron of Poland with 75.49m for the bronze medal.
