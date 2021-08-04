Home>>
U.S. runner McLaughlin wins women's 400m hurdles with new world record at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 13:10, August 04, 2021
Sydney McLaughlin (R) of the United States and Femke Bol of the Netherlands compete during the Women's 400m Hurdles Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. runner Sydney McLaughlin won the women's 400m hurdles title with new world record here on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.
McLaughlin finished the race in 51.46 seconds, 0.44 seconds faster than the previous world record set by herself on June 27.
McLaughlin's compatriot Dalilah Muhammad won the silver with personal best of 51.58s, also bettering the previous world record of 51.90s. Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03s.
