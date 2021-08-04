We Are China

Cuban boxer Lopez wins men's light heavy gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 17:46, August 04, 2021

Arlen Lopez of Cuba celebrates after winning the men's light heavy (75-81kg) final bout of boxing against Benjamin Whittaker of Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Cuban boxer Arlen Lopez clinched the men's light heavyweight gold at Tokyo 2020, beating Britain's Benjamin Whittaker in final here on Wednesday.

Lopez, Rio 2016 middleweight gold medalist, competed in light heavyweight category this time in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Cuban landed more clean punches and won the bout on split-decision 4-1.

Azerbaijan's Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez and Imam Khatave of the Russian Olympic Committee shared the bronze medals.

