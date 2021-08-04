Australia wins sailing men's 470 gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 17:56, August 04, 2021

Mathew Belcher (2nd L)/Will Ryan (1st L) of Australia celebrate after the sailing men's two person dinghy 470 medal race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Kanagawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Already leading the overall classification heading into Wendesday's medal race, Australia's Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan sealed the men's 470 gold in style by winning the medal race as well at the Tokyo Olympics.

Second-placed Sweden, crewed by Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom, were close to the Aussies throughout the race and took the silver medal.

Spain take bronze through Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez, who finish 5th in the medal race to just hold off New Zealand by 2 points in the overall standings.

