Canada's Andre de Grasse wins men's 200m title at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:20, August 05, 2021

Andre de Grasse of Canada celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Andre de Grasse claimed the men's 200m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday, adding to his bronze medal in the 100m.

Grasse won the 200m race with a national record of 19.62 seconds. He came second in this event behind Usain Bolt of Jamaica at Rio 2016.

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States took silver in a personal best of 19.68, with Noah Lyles, the 2019 world champion, having to settle for bronze in 19.74.

