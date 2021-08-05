ROC pair Romashina and Kolesnichenko win artistic swimming duet gold at Tokyo Olympics

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina of ROC attend the awarding ceremony for the duet of the artistic swimming competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the ROC the gold in artistic swimming duet after scoring 98.8000 points in free routine for a total of 195.9079 points here on Wednesday.

The ROC duo took the first place in Tuesday's technical routine with 97.1079 points, the highest technical routine score which the pair have achieved as a duet.

The 31-year-old Romashina now has six Olympic gold medals to her name. Having won team gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, she also clinched duet golds in London and Rio.

"I don't count the medals, I just want to feel this moment. We are very happy. I think we are happy of our work, of our team," said Romashina.

Romashina and Kolesnichenko are the reigning world champions in both duet free and duet technical.

Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China collected their second Olympic duet silver after the Rio Games with a total of 192.4499 points.

When asked whether they think they will be able to win over the ROC team, Huang said: "We need to be ourselves. It's hard to achieve that because they're really strong, but we have to get better little by little."

Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk took bronze for Ukraine with 189.4620.

"This is the first time Ukraine has won an Olympic medal (in artistic swimming). Of course, we're so happy and we don't have words. What can we say about this?" said Fiedina.

The host nation's Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida ranked fourth with 187.8166.

