German swimmer wins men's marathon swimming title at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 10:08, August 05, 2021
Florian Wellbrock of Germany competes during the men's 10km of marathon swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Florian Wellbrock of Germany won the gold medal of men's marathon swimming with a time of one hour 48 minutes and 33.7 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.
Wellbrock led for most of the 10km race to wrap up his second medal at these games. He also won a bronze medal in the 1500m freestyle on Sunday.
Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary took the silver medal, followed by Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy in the third place. It was also Paltrinieri's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he won a silver medal in the 800m freestyle.
