Hungary's Totka wins men's kayak single 200m at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:37, August 05, 2021

Sandor Totka (L) of Hungary reacts after winning the men's kayak single 200m final of Canoe Sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Hungary's Sandor Totka won the men's kayak single 200m gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

The 27-year-old paddler clocked 35.035 seconds for the gold, edging Italy's Manfredi Rizza by 0.045 seconds.

Hot favourite Liam Heath of Britain, gold medalist in men's kayak single 200m at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, ranked third in 35.202 seconds.

Totka is the only paddler to defeat Heath at European or world championships since the Olympic Games Rio 2016.

