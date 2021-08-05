We Are China

U.S. shot putter Ryan Crouser wins men's gold at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 13:19, August 05, 2021

Ryan Crouser of the United States competes during the men's shot put final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- World record holder Ryan Crouser of the United States claimed the men's shot put title at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Crouser took the lead all the way, and threw 23.30 meters in his sixth attempt, refreshing the Olympic record.

Crouser's compatriot Joe Kovacs bagged a silver with 22.65m, Tomas Walsh of New Zealand took bronze with 22.47m.

