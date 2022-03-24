Photo story: guardian of Francois' leaf monkeys in Mayanghe National Nature Reserve, SW China

Xiao Zhijin observes Francois' leaf monkeys in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 17, 2022. Xiao Zhijin has been working in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve for 33 years, researching and guarding Francois' leaf monkeys. Also known as Francois' langur, the species is one of China's most endangered wild animals and is under top national-level protection. It is also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2022 shows a view of the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. Xiao Zhijin has been working in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve for 33 years, researching and guarding Francois' leaf monkeys. Also known as Francois' langur, the species is one of China's most endangered wild animals and is under top national-level protection. It is also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

