Scenery of grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning

Xinhua) 08:44, June 06, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2022 shows the scenery of the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

Tourists ride horses on the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

