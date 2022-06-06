Home>>
Scenery of grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning
(Xinhua) 08:44, June 06, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2022 shows the scenery of the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)
Tourists ride horses on the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 5, 2022 shows the scenery of the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2022 shows the scenery of the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)
Photos
