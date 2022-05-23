Home>>
Scenery of Butuo Lake in Tibet
(Xinhua) 16:58, May 23, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 20, 2022 shows a view of the Butuo Lake in Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
