Scenery of Butuo Lake in Tibet

Xinhua) 16:58, May 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 20, 2022 shows a view of the Butuo Lake in Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

