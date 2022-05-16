China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins

People's Daily Online)

The front side of the 5-gram gold coin. (Photo/website for the People’s Bank of China)

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, will issue a set of seven commemorative coins featuring the cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins, on May 20, the bank said via its website.

The set, including three gold coins and four silver coins, are all legal tender.

The Chinese characters for “Jixiang,” meaning auspiciousness, will dominate the front side of the seven coins, accompanied by traditional patterns, the country’s official name and the year of issuance.

The Chinese characters for “Fushoukangning,” meaning happiness, longevity, health and peace, will dominate the reverse side of the 5-gram gold coin, complemented by patterns that include deer, clouds and mountains.

The Chinese characters for “Longfengchengxiang,” meaning “the dragon and the phoenix bring prosperity,” will dominate the reverse side of the 3-gram heart-shaped gold coin, complemented by patterns that include a musical note, a dragon and a phoenix.

The same Chinese characters for 'Longfengchengxiang” will dominate the reverse side of the 30-gram heart-shaped silver coin, complemented by patterns that include a butterfly, a dragon, a phoenix, a screen and a curtain.

The 3-gram heart-shaped gold coin has a face value of 50 yuan (about $7.36) and will be issued at the maximum quantity of 20,000. The 30-gram heart-shaped silver coin is 10 yuan in its denomination and up to 50,000 units will be issued.

