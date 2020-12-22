Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Commemorative coins for Wuyishan Mountain issued

(People's Daily Online)    16:39, December 22, 2020

Commemorative coins for Wuyishan Mountain, a world cultural and natural heritage site, went on sale on Dec. 21, 2020.

The front side of a Wuyishan Mountain commemorative coin

The reverse side of a Wuyishan Mountain commemorative coin

Potential buyers who have made an appointment may, starting from Dec. 21, exchange the Wuyishan Mountain commemorative coins at one of the 8,421 exchange outlets of the Agricultural Bank of China.

Providing a level playing field for all interested buyers, from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, names will be randomly drawn in order to determine who is eligible to purchase the products.

Wuyishan Mountain coins are the first common commemorative coins issued by the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in a market-oriented approach.

A series of paintings concerning Wuyishan Mountain have been completed by art illustrators and traditional Chinese painters for the packaging design for some of the Wuyishan Mountain commemorative coins.

Inspired by landscapes and auspicious animals, the product designs are characterized by images of red bats, deer, cranes, magpies and koi fish, sending favorable messages of good luck, well wishes and prosperity.

There are two specifications for the packaging of the Wuyishan Mountain commemorative coins, which are respectively a single coin, a pair of coins, 10 coins or 20 coins. 

