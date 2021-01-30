China issues commemorative coin for Year of the Ox

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2021 shows commemorative coins in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu province. China's central bank issued a commemorative coin on Friday to celebrate the coming Chinese zodiac Year of the Ox. The round, copper-alloy coin is 27 mm in diameter and has a face value of 10 yuan (about 1.55 U.S. dollars), said the People's Bank of China. The front side of the coin shows its face value and the year of issuance, while the reverse side features an ox raising its head. The central bank will issue a total of 150 million such coins. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)