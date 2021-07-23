China to issue Chinese calligraphy commemorative coins

July 23, 2021

Photo shows the front side of the 8-gram gold coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

The People’s Bank of China will issue a set of commemorative coins featuring Chinese calligraphy on July 26.

The set will include one gold and four silver coins, all legal tender, the bank said. The front side of the coins shows the country’s name and the year of issuance.

The gold coin, which is 22 mm in diameter, contains eight grams of pure gold and has a face value of 100 yuan (about $15.46). A total of 10,000 gold coins will be available for purchase.

The rectangular-shaped silver coin, which is 80mm × 50mm in size, contains 150 grams of pure silver and has a face value of 50 yuan. A total of 5,000 rectangular-shaped silver coins will be available for purchase.

The three round silver coins, each with a diameter of 40 mm and containing 30 grams of silver, have the same denomination of 10 yuan, with an issuing amount of 20,000 each.

