China to issue commemorative coins for Year of the Tiger

People's Daily Online) 17:32, November 16, 2021

Photo shows the front side of a 10-kilogram gold commemorative coin. It has a face value of 100,000 yuan (about $15,692.4). A maximum of 18 will be issued. (Photo/www.pbc.gov.cn)

The People’s Bank of China will issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Nov. 18 to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger, according to its official website.

The set will consist of eight gold coins and five silver coins, both of which will be legal currency in China.

The front sides of the coins will feature China’s national emblem, official name and the year of issuance, along with traditional Chinese patterns that symbolize auspiciousness.

The reverse sides of the coins will be inscribed with various images of tigers, including those in a cartoon style and sitting tiger cubs, along with decorative flower, forest or mountain elements.

