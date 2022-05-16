China's self-developed floating airship breaks record

Xinhua) 09:19, May 16, 2022

Floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III is being inflated in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2022.

LHASA, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's self-developed floating airship, designed for atmosphere observation, reached a record altitude of 9,032 meters in Tibet Autonomous Region on Sunday, according to its developer.

Developed by the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III has a volume of 9,060 cubic meters.

The floating airship can collect data at high altitude, which is used to track the regional water cycle and monitor changes in atmospheric composition.

The project, as part of China's second scientific research survey of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, was carried out by 64 scientists from several Chinese research institutions.

The floating airship will provide vital data on the water source of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and contribute to tackling the chain effects of water, ecology and human activities under climate change, said Yao Tandong, an academician at CAS and team leader of the second scientific research survey of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Scientific research members make final preparation before floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III lifts off in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Scientific research members make final preparation before floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III lifts off in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III lifts off in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Scientific research members monitor the real-time statistics during the ascent of floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on May 12, 2022 shows floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Scientific research members celebrate when floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III reaches the altitude above 9,000 meters in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III is about to lift off in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Scientific research members monitor the real-time statistics during the ascent of floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 15, 2022.

Photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows floating airship "Jimu No.1" type III in Zhaxizom Township of Tingri County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

