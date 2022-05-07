African lion cub seen at Guaipo Siberian Tiger Park in Shenyang
An African lion cub is seen at Guaipo Siberian Tiger Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. The two-month-old lion cub in captive breeding has met the public recently. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
