African lion cub seen at Guaipo Siberian Tiger Park in Shenyang

Xinhua) 10:04, May 07, 2022

An African lion cub is seen at Guaipo Siberian Tiger Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. The two-month-old lion cub in captive breeding has met the public recently. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

