Rare spectacle of crushed ice being washed ashore occurs in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:52, May 06, 2022

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Sayram Lake, the largest and highest alpine lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, presented a stunning spectacle of ice pushing up against the shore.

As the temperature increased, layers of crushed ice in the lake were pushed to the shoreline, with the colliding ice crystals producing light ringing sounds.

The sapphire blue water contrasts with the silvery ice, creating a rare surreal landscape that only occurs once a year.

