12-year-old boy from Xinjiang pursues his dream of being a pro footballer

People's Daily Online) 14:35, May 06, 2022

Yikesan is a 12-year-old boy from Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A keen football enthusiast, the sixth grader idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo and dreams of becoming a professional footballer when he grows up. Yikesan's younger sister loves playing the violin and picks violinist as her dream job.

The family is full of laughter, with the children always encouraged to pursue their dreams. Click on the video to learn more about Yikesan's warm and loving family.

