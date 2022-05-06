Home>>
12-year-old boy from Xinjiang pursues his dream of being a pro footballer
(People's Daily Online) 14:35, May 06, 2022
Yikesan is a 12-year-old boy from Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A keen football enthusiast, the sixth grader idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo and dreams of becoming a professional footballer when he grows up. Yikesan's younger sister loves playing the violin and picks violinist as her dream job.
The family is full of laughter, with the children always encouraged to pursue their dreams. Click on the video to learn more about Yikesan's warm and loving family.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Post-90s Xinjiang girl spends 21 years photographing rare animals
- Slow trains continue to serve residents of remote areas with stable ticket prices, services in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang's consumer market sees notable recovery in Q1
- Magnificent scenery of Red River Valley in NW China's Xinjiang
- Daily life of straight-A twin brothers in NW China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.